Swift donates $30,000 to student's UK college fund



Taylor Swift has donated more than 23,000 pounds ($30,000) to a Portuguese student living in Britain after she spotted an online page seeking donations to help her fund a maths degree at university.





The Grammy-winning artist said she had been inspired by Vitoria Mario's drive and dedication as she sought to raise 40,000 pounds to cover accommodation and living costs while she studied maths at the University of Warwick.





Mario, who said she had arrived in Britain unable to speak English four years ago, wrote on her fundraising page that she had achieved top grades in her school-leaving exams and had been provisionally offered a place at Warwick.







However she was not eligible for loans or grants due to her migration status and her family were not in a financial position to support her. She said her family always believed that if you can get a university education in the UK, you "will be set apart for life."





