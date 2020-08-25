Kriti's wishful thinking on love and hatred



Actress Kriti Sanon added a philosophical whiff to her social media with her new post on Friday. Kriti wrote on Instagram Story: "If we could spread love as quickly as we spread hate and negativity, what an amazing world we would live in."





Meanwhile, the actress had been supporting for a CBI probe into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and earlier this week welcomed the Supreme Court ruling that the investigating agency would probe the case.





"Last 2 months have been extremely restless with everything being so blurry. Supreme Court's order to let the CBI investigate Sushant's case is a ray of hope that the truth will finally shine. Let's all have faith, stop speculating and let the CBI do their work now," she wrote. "I pray that the truth comes out SOON.. His family, his friends, fans and all loved ones deserve this closure," Kriti Sanon had shared on Instagram Story. "





I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it's investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! It's high time his soul rests in peace! #CBIForSSR #SushantSinghRajput," added the actress, who worked with Sushant in the 2017 release 'Raabta', and is rumored to have dated him once.Kriti Sanon has worked in the commercially successful action-comedy 'Dilwale' (2015). She was also seen in romantic comedies like 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' (2017) and 'Luka Chuppi'.









---Agencies

Leave Your Comments