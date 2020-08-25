Sweety got appreciate for her work



Tanvin Sweety came into discussion in media as a model at first. She got appreciation to perform as model in a TV commercial of "Diamond Brand Oil" directed by Afzal Hossain. Later, she got more appreciations for performing as model in many TVCs. But at one stage, she became busy with acting.







As a model, Sweety has always acceptance among the viewers. For this reason, she always shows her keen interest to work in TVC. Before last Eid, she was seen to perform in a new TVC of Monno Ceramics under Piplu's direction. Sweety's outstanding performance in the TVC impressed the viewers.





After a break, she came into discussion again through this TVC. Viewers and colleagues are appreciating Sweety for her different presentations in the TVC. While talking about performing as model in the new TVC Sweety said, "Last time I performed as model in a TVC of Nirma, which shooting was held outside the country.





While working in this TVC under Piplu's direction I always remembered shooting of outside the country because besides standing in front of the camera, I didn't do anything while taking part in shooting of the TVC.





As I worked with full concentration, so I am getting positive response for the TVC now. In our country, advertisement making has become international standard which I realised to work in this TVC. I have really enjoyed working in the TVC. It is true that Monno Ceramics has kept its traditional values in case of TVC."







Sweety also informed that she has already finished shooting of Shamim Ahmed Roni directed short film titled 'August 1975'. This short film is based on different incidents and discussions between Tajuddin Ahmad and his wife after two days of Bangabandhu's killing. It has been made to release in the Mujib's Birth Centenary.







Sweety feels she is lucky to get the opportunity to work in the short film. Meanwhile, during Coronavirus under Sweety's coordination awareness creating video 'Bhor Hobey' was made with the participation of various actors.







