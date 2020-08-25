Kabori returns to shoot 'Ei Tumi Sei Tumi'



Popular actress Sarah Begum Kabori started shooting for her new film 'Ei Tumi Sei Tumi' in early March. Due to Corona, the Shooting of the film was stopped just after two days. The actress is finally returning to shooting.





She said, "I haven't had a chance to shoot for Corona for so long. But the work of the picture has to be completed in time. Apart from that, many are now returning to shooting. So I do not want to be late. I am calling the crew at home and explaining everything. If all goes well, I will turn to shooting from September 3."





This is the second government-funded film directed by Kabori. Its protagonists are Riyadh Raihan and Nishat Nawar Salwa. Riyadh is playing the role of Aniruddha and Nishat will be seen in the role of Aroni.







Kabari and Sohail Rana are also in two important roles. Nishat said, "Madam has lost a lot of money since the shooting was cancelled last time. This time she wants to resume shooting. We have been getting groomed at her house for the last one week."

