Lyrical film about Bangabandhu 'Baba' released



A lyrical film 'Baba' has been released in Sydney, Australia on the occasion of the National Mourning Day. The emptiness of the children who lost their fathers is reflected in it.



The lyrics were written, composed, directed and produced by Sydney resident Raymond Solomon and sung by Nafisa Shama, a student at UTS University in Sydney. Its music has been directed by James England. Staging and art direction by Raihan Shahed, lighting by Fahad Asma. Shimul Sikder was in cinematography and editing.





Rahmatullah, Nafisa Shama, Fitria Purbawati, Sheikh Daiyan, Shahrina Sharmin and many others have acted in different roles in the lyrical film. Dr Abul Hasnat Milton was under the overall supervision of the production. The song was released on August 16 on Raymond Solomon's own YouTube channel.

Leave Your Comments