Liton to join individual training today

Wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das becomes the new addition to the ongoing individual training programme, organized by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as he is set to begin practice today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, BSS report.





The dashing batsman, who possessed the highest individual score for Bangladesh in ODI cricket by smashing 176 against Zimbabwe in the side's last home series before the outbreak of coronavirus, joined the session in the fourth phase of the programme.





Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, a deadly virus which left the whole world stranded, Liton did his normal fitness training at home as per the guideline of the BCB. But as the Sri Lanka series was approaching fast, Liton finally decided to come out from his home comfort to do some batting and skill sessions in a bid to regain his rhythm.





According to the schedule sent by the BCB, Liton will practice batting at indoor facilities before doing running and gym sessions. Meanwhile, senior player Mushfiqur Rahim had to go for his hometown Bogra for some personal reasons but that didn't refrain him from continuing the individual training.





After a gap of one day, the individual training programme of the fourth phase will begin from today at seven venues across the country. Bogra's Shaheed Chandu Stadium is one of the seven venues, which hosts the programme.





As per the schedule sent by the BCB, Mushfiqur will train at Shaheed Chandu Stadium until the fourth phase of the programme ends on August 27. Khadijatul Kubra and Sharmin Sultana, the two members of Bangladesh Women's team will also train there. They in fact were training here from the beginning.





Mushfiqur, the wicket-keeper batsman was the first player to request BCB to arrange outdoor training. Considering that the players found it tough to do bowling and batting at home, he raised his voice.





Among the batsmen, Afif Hossain and Anamul Haque Bijoy will start the day's practice at Mirpur Home of Cricket. Then there are Test captain Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal and Sadman Islam Anik who will do batting, running and gym sessions.





Fast bowler Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Mostafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana and spinners Taijul Islam and Aminul Islam Biplob will continue their bowling and fitness training.





Meanwhile there was no practice session scheduled at any seven venues of the country on Monday as the players were given rest. They will continue their training session from today again. BCB Cricket Operations officials said the individual training programmer will be continued until the management announced any date for the conditioning camp for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.





The conditioning camp will be short-at best for three days, the officials added. The Bangladesh team will set up their main conditioning camp in Sri Lanka. The Tigers are set to leave the country for the Island nation on September 23 or 24.





They will play three Test matches there, which are the part of ICC World Test Championship. Even though the itinerary of the series is yet to be released, the first Test is highly likely to be held from October 24. BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said there is a possibility that at least two Test matches will be held at Sri Lanka's capital city Colombo.





