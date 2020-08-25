Gas supply to remain suspended at Zurain for 6hrs





Gas supply will remain shut from 12pm to 6pm at different points of Zurain in Dhaka city for relocation of gas pipeline.





The areas where gas supply to household consumers, industries, captive powers, commercial consumers, and CNG stations will remain off include Zia Sarani, Zurain, Dholairpar, Zurain Medical Road, Zurain Madrasa Road, AK School Road, Mirhazir Bagh, and its adjoining areas, said a Titas Gas press release.





It mentioned that the gas supply will be suspended due to the tie-in works of gas pipeline relocation to westend side of Zurain Footover Bridge under the Dhaka-Khulna Highway Development Project alignment.

