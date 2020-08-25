Attack on FFs, journos: MP, 25 others sued in Chattagram









A case has been filed against 26 people including Banshkhali MP Mostafizur Rahman Chowdhury and the local municipal mayor for attack on journalists and freedom fighters in front of Chattogram Press Club.





Jahir Uddin Babar, a relative of late freedom fighter doctor Ali Ashraf filed the case on Monday mentioning 26 names and 50-60 unknown people at Kotwali Police Station, said Mohammad Mohsin, the officer-in-charge.





Banshkhali Municipal Mayor Selimul Haque Chowdhury, MP’s personal secretary Md Tajul Islam and assistant personal secretary AKM Mostafizur Rahman Rasel are among the accused.





Police also arrested four people including Rasel, said the OC.





At least 20 people including 10 journalists, a number of freedom fighters and some activists of Muktijoddha Sangshad Sontan Command, were injured in an attack by miscreants in front of the press club on Monday.





The attack was launched on a human chain programme arranged jointly by Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad and Muktijoddha Santan Command protesting against the burial of freedom fighter Ali Ashraf without state honour.





They also protested against false case filed against journalist Faruk Abdullah, a family member of guerilla commander Moulvi Syed Ahmed, under the Digital Security Act, said Zahir Uddin, organising secretary of South unit of Krishak League.

