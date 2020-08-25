Liberation War Sector Commander CR Dutta passes away





Major General (retd) Chitta Ranjan Dutta, a sector commander during Bangladesh’s Liberation War, died at a hospital in Florida due to old age complications on Tuesday.

The 93-year-old breathed his last around 9:30am, said General Secretary of Bangladesh Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad Advocate Rana Das Gupta.

CR Dutta left behind two daughters, a son and a host of relatives to mourn his death. He served as the president of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council.

Quoting his daughter Kabita Das Gupta, Rana said her father fell in their washroom on Friday last and was taken to a hospital.

“CR Dutta’s last wish was to bring him back to Bangladesh after his death. We’re trying to bring him back through special arrangement as flight operation has been suspended due to the coronavirus situation,” said Kabita.





‘Lighthouse of non-communalism’





The freedom fighter was awarded ‘Bir Uttam’ for his gallantry during the Liberation War and went on to serve as the commander of Armed Forces in Rangpur after independence.





Tributes poured in for the war hero. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina led the obituary.





In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said the country and the nation will remember his unique contribution in the great Liberation War with gratitude.





Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun expressed deep shock, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.





“CR Dutta’s contribution to the Liberation War will be forever remembered,” Kamal said in a message, noting that his passing away of the hero is an irreparable loss to the country.





Humayun described the war hero as a “lighthouse of non-communalism.





“He has worked to maintain communal harmony throughout his life. His death is an immense loss,” the minister said.





“The nation will forever remember his contribution to the Liberation War with gratitude,” Humayun said.

