PM unveils cover of two reports









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today unveiled the cover of two reports — “Bangladesh Prekhkhit Parikolpona 2021-2041” (Bangladesh Perspective Plan 2021-2041) and “Teksoi Unnayon Avishtha: Bangladesh Ogragoti Pratibedan 2020” (Sustainable Development Goals: Bangladesh Progress Report 2020).





The prime minister unwrapped the cover of the two reports from her official Ganabhaban residence here this morning at the outset of the weekly meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) held in the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.





Sheikh Hasina, also the ECNEC chairperson, joined the meeting through a videoconference from Ganabhaban, while ECNEC members were connected to it from the NEC conference room.





