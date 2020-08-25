Remove posters, banners from Dhk-Ctg Highway: Quader





Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday ordered the Roads and Highways Department to remove posters and banners from the key Dhaka-Chattogram Highway.





He Minister came up with the directive at a video conference on the progress of the development work of Roads and Highways Department, Cumilla.





Quader also asked the authorities concerned to remove wastes from roads and highways.





He urged the people to maintain health guidelines on public transports to curb coronavirus.





Additional Engineer of Roads and Highways Department, Cumilla zone and executive engineers of six districts attended the video conference.





