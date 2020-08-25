Inverter AC for cooler home and safer environment

The summer heat never truly goes away from Bangladesh. The hot and humid weather stays around the year. And air conditioners (AC) serve a variety of purposes, making them an incredibly valuable home or office appliance. These units circulate fresh air throughout the houses, moving the heat from inside of the workplace or houses to outside, blowing cool air back into the building, and giving dwellers the luxury to breathe fresh air.





As Bangladesh is a fairly humid country, sometimes it gets harder to breathe, and air conditioners really help in this case. AC maintains a suitable humidity all-around a room or a house, giving the dwellers a breath of fresh air. AC also removes pollutants, mold, and allergens from the air by circulating and filtering air, helping people who suffer from allergies and asthma because it minimizes the irritants.





However, functioning through hydrofluorocarbons (HFC), many AC affects the environment in a negative way, contributing to greenhouse gas emission, which gradually, yet harmfully affecting the earth’s ozone layer. Heavier ACs increase energy expenditure too. While most of the people now are concerned about a sustainable environment for the future, they are also conscious about consuming less amount of power. When all these issues arise, it is harder to choose a home appliance like AC. But there are environment-friendly options as well.





There is an array of eco-friendly AC that uses inverter technology to consume lesser power, giving the users peace of mind. ACs with inverter technology saves more than 60 percent energy, designed to prevent energy wastage, helping in lower energy consumption. There is a range of inverter AC in the market, including ones from Singer. The renowned home appliance company has been marketing Green Inverter Air Conditioner – which is eco-friendly as well as low in power consumption. These ACs feature Gold Fin technology, preventing the condenser coil from rusting easily, increasing the lifespan, and enhancing the performance.





To cool down the summer, Singer is also offering up to BDT 30,000 discount on specific AC models. Besides, the company is also providing 5 years of compressor warranty along with 3 years of warranty for spare parts and services. Customers buying any product online can avail after-sales facilities from any Singer support centers and showrooms.





While carbon emission, massive power consumption, greenhouse gasses are affecting the earth, it is important to cut back on carbon footprint and needless energy usage. The use of inverter AC can be a small step to a sustainable, better world.

