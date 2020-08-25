Seminar on overseas employment held in Akhaura

Promotional program, press briefing and seminar on ‘Skills and Awareness for Overseas Employment’ have been held in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria.







With the help of the Ministry of Expatriates, Welfare and Overseas Employment, upazila administration arranged the seminar at the conference room of the upazila parishad on Tuesday morning.







Presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nur-e-Alam, Upazila Parishad Chairman Abul Kashem Bhuiyan was present at the seminar as the chief guest.







Upazila Vice Chairmen Murad Hossain, Nasrin Shafique Aleya, Upazila Krishi Officer Shahana Begum, former Muktijoddha Commander Jamshed Shah, journalists from print and electronic media and representatives of different professions were also present on the occasion.





Jalal Hossain Mamun, Akhaura, Brahmanbaria



