Aatmanirbhar Bharat – a vision for growth





“In these times, it is natural to talk about revival. It is equally natural to link global revival and India. There is faith that the story of global revival will have India playing a leading role.” - Prime Minister Narendra Modi



Across the world, lives and livelihoods have been affected by a global pandemic, truly unprecedented in modern history. The best minds of humanity have been in a race against time to find a vaccine that can help us recover from this situation. India is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world by number of doses produced. India’s well-developed pharmaceutical industry has been gearing up to support this global effort to overcome Covid-19. This unique position of India as a key player in the world’s fight against Covid-19 brings into focus India’s important role in the globalized world.







IMF’s World Economic Outlook recently brought forth the fact that with a USD 2.94 Trillion economy, India has the 5th largest economy in the world in nominal GDP terms. But with a youthful and aspirational population, Indian economy can play a bigger role in the world. With this in mind, Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi launched Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan. Aatmanirbhar Bharat, simply translated means self-reliant India. However, in reality the concept behind Aatmanirbhar Bharat goes beyond self-reliance. It is a vision which seeks to bring out India’s true economic potential in order to bring prosperity as well as to contribute to the world proportionately.





Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said stands on five pillars of: economy; infrastructure; a technology-driven system; demography; and demand. Structural reforms and relief measures under the Abhiyaan cover every section of the Indian economy. These are expected to help revive the economy which has been affected by global supply chain disruptions owing to Covid-19. As part of the Abhiyan, a stimulus package of nearly USD 270 billion has already been announced. One of the most notable element of the structural reforms is the step taken towards a national agricultural market.







An integrated market for agricultural produce along with electronic trading brings freedom of choice to the farmer. It allows him to access markets all across the country and obtain the best price for his produce. MSMEs, the backbone of India’s industrial economy, have been provided with a massive economic relief package which includes extension of emergency credit lines, relief on MSME loans, etc. Measures such as the setting up of Project Development cells for making India a more investor-friendly destination are also being taken. Private sector participation has been given a big push in areas including coal, minerals, defence production, civil aviation, power distribution, social infrastructure, space and atomic energy.





This forward-looking economic approach will help India build capacities at home and contribute to mitigating disruptions in global markets. An investor-friendly India with a vast domestic integrated market hopes to attract businesses from across the world to manufacture in India. In a nutshell, Aatmanirbhar Bharat is about building capacity to play a bigger role in global business, trade and innovation. A rejuvenated Indian economy brings a milieu of benefits to the South Asian region. Regional trade would get a fillip as the large Indian domestic market attracts products from all around. Already, the India-Bangladesh trade has surpassed USD 10 billion milestone in 2018-19.





The Indian demand for international and local brands of ready-made garments has helped increase Bangladesh’s export earnings to India by around 52% (year on year). Needless to say, economic growth in India will have a ripple-effect as the strong manufacturing sector of Bangladesh stands to gain from the increased consumer demand. It also opens up investment and collaboration opportunities. As India’s External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar aptly put, “Atmanirbhar Bharat merges domestic production & consumption with global supply chains. It is not about being self-contained or being closed to the world.” Instead, it is a vision to engage actively with the global economy in consonance with India’s true potential.



The writer is the Political & Public Diplomacy Officer at the High Commission of India, Dhaka

Leave Your Comments