Diner Sheshe





"When my 40 year old mother told me she was pregnant, my jaw dropped. I was 20 with a 16 year old sibling- was I hearing this right? Honestly, I'm not too proud of how I reacted. I was awkward around my parents, and simply couldn't process it.







All I could think about was how I'd be 2 decades older than my sibling- 'Will my friends make fun of me?', 'How do I introduce a tiny baby as my sibling?' I didn't tell any of my friends for weeks, and saw my mom's oversized belly as a reminder of how our lives were going to change. My mom one said, 'I want to keep the baby but it's your time to make a career and a life.' It wasn't until then that I realized how hard I was being on mom!







So, I began to make more of an effort; I took her to doctor appointments and pampered her with her favorite food during the pregnancy cravings. And as the delivery date came closer, I found myself getting excited to see the baby! Finally, on October 12th, I got to meet the little human we'd all been waiting for; my baby brother.





The moment I looked into his eyes I was overwhelmed. From his eyes and nose, to the way he cooed- I felt like I was looking at a baby version of myself! And you know how people talk about maternal instinct? I think I felt that; because when I held him close, I promised him that, come what may, I'd sacrifice everything in the world to keep him safe.





After we brought him home, I began spending all my time with him- I couldn't get enough! I'd bathe him, play with him and change his diapers. Everyone saw how attached I was to him, that I got to be the one to name him- Kiaan! Over time, Kiaan grew equally attached to me.







He would sleep next to me at night while I sang my childhood lori's. Every time he cried, he'd ask for me! This one time, he had a really bad tummy ache and fever and I was so worried that I took him to the doctor, gave him his medicine and rubbed his belly! And when he took his first steps, my heart leapt with joy! My mom keeps saying, 'I may be his mother, but he only listens to you!'







Humans of Bombay, Fb





