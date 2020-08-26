Project for safe foods amid corona crisis launched

A project for ensuring safe and nutritious foods amid the coronavirus was launched on Monday. -AA



A project titled 'EatSafe: Evidence and Action towards Safe, Nutritious Food: Covid-19 Response' has been launched aiming at ensuring safe and nutritious foods amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in the country.





Councillor of 18 no ward of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) ASM Ferdous inaugurated the project as the chief at a function on Monday at seminar room of Science Bhaban of Government Teachers' Training College in the city, said a press release.





With the financial support of USAID, Unnayan Sangha, a non government organization (NGO), will implement the year long project in association with Switzerland-based NGO Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), the release added.The project's tenure may be extended in view of the prevailing situation and demand, it said.





According to the press release, ensuring nutritious and safe foods for the people has become a challenge due to COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, headed by leaders of New Market and Islampur vegetable market committees, the project will be implemented with the involvement of food commodity suppliers, sellers, buyers and local eminent persons.





Shakhawat Hossain, project director of Unnayan Sangha, delivered welcome speech at the function while GM Reza Sumon, programme associate of GAIN, presented a keynote paper about the project.





Chaired by Md Moklesur Rahman, president of Banalata Market Business Association of New Market, GAIN's country director Dr Rudaba Khandker, Dr Samrat Naser Khaleque, general secretary of the association, Momtaj Shahanara, acting vice principal of the college, spoke at the event.





The speakers called upon private entrepreneurs to come forward for diversification of foods and ensuring nutritious and safe foods along with smooth market management amid the pandemic.







Leave Your Comments