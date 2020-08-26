United Hospital celebrates 14th anniv

United Hospital Limited commemorated its 14th Anniversary on Monday. -AA



United Hospital Limited, the 500 bedded international standard multidisciplinary hospital in Gulshan Dhaka commemorated its 14th Anniversary on Monday.







The day started by recitation from holy Quraan after Fajr prayers. After Asr prayer special munajaat was offered in hospital prayer room seeking blessings from Almighty in presence of hospital Consultants, Nurses, and Management staff.







CEO of the hospital Mohammad Faizur Rahman encouraged all to work as a unified team to deliver better healthcare to meet increasing patient expectations.







