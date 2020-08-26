Petrobangla, HSBC sign agreement

A loan agreement between Petrobangla and HSBC was signed on Tuesday. -AA



A loan agreement with a view to ensure payment of bills for imported LNG in due time titled 'Clean Import Loan (CIL) in United States Dollar (USD)' between Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) was signed on Tuesday at Petrobangla's Board Room at Kawran Bazar in the city.







Chairman of Petrobangla A B M Abdul Fattah presided over the ceremony while Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Md. Mahbub ur Rahman was present as chief guest. It was also attended by Directors along with high officials of Petrobangla and high officials of HSBC.







Secretary of Petrobangla Syed Ashfaquzzaman and Senior Relationship Manager, Jishan Shamsad and CMB Documentation and CTB Manager Fahad Azim, HSBC signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.

Leave Your Comments