'Texas Chainsaw' sequel to shoot from scratch as directors exit



A sequel of the slasher film series 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' was already into production. But directors Andy and Ryan Tohill have exited the project over creative differences.The sequel will start shooting from square one once it gets a new director. David Blue Garcia, an Emmy-winning cinematographer, has been put in place as the new director.





The Tohills, who first made a splash with "The Dig," were first announced as the sequel's directors back in March, along with the news Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe) would produce.The latest sequel in the 'Texas Chainsaw' franchise will reportedly return to the roots of Tobe Hooper's original.





Leave Your Comments