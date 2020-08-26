Hans Zimmer drops first track for 'WW84' score



Composer Hans Zimmer has unveiled the first official soundtrack for the upcoming DC movie 'Wonder Woman 1984.' The track is named "Themyscira," the fictional island where Wonder Woman originates from. "Themyscira" is out now!" Zimmer tweeted, posting a link to the score.







The track can also be found on WaterTower Music's official YouTube channel. Oscar winner Hans Zimmer is no stranger to scoring comic book adaptations, having contributed music to Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight' trilogy, 'Man of Steel', 'The Amazing Spiderman 2' and more.The latest 'Wonder Woman 1984' trailer was revealed at DC Fandome lately.





