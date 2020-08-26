IbrarTipu, Kornia with 'Naona Amay'



The first song of IbrarTipu and Kornia 'NaonaAmay' with the words of ZiauddinAlam was published on YouTube recently. Popular musicians IbrarTipu and Kornia have sung the song to the tune and music of Rezwan Sheikh. This is her first time singing duet song 'NaonaAmay'.





Never before have they done a song together. According to ZiauddinAlam, IbrarTipu and Kornia have sung several songs in a single way. Alam made the two of them sing together for the first time. The music video for the cinematic super romantic song features newcomer UshnaHaque and superhero AsifImroz.





The music video was made by young playwright Osman Miraj. The song 'NaonaAmay' is produced by SS Entertainment. The music video was shot in a beautiful location in Cox's Bazar. The music video for 'Naona Amaya' has been released on the SS Music Club YouTube channel.





