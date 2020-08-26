Dance artiste Ela Khan returns



Farzana Khan Ela alias Ela Khan a prominent dancer and choreographer of the country for more than a decade has been walking the dance floors of Bangladesh. But this dancer, choreographer, has not danced with her family, husband and children for many years.







So Ela Khan hopes to return to work. She says, "I haven't been involved in dance in a long time. But sometimes I have seen different types of programs on the TV screen. I was fascinated by the dance of the young generation. Now I am quite ready mentally. But I want to do quality work. I want to do a couple of good things a year.







I don't want to do a dance that ends with the glitter of jewelry and clothes. Since I have education in dance from home and abroad, I want to use it in a little bit better way now for e-commerce. I want to work for the next generation by dedicating myself a little. Let's see what happens in the end."





Ela said she was in Delhi for dancing from 1995 to about 2003. There she trained herself in dance with renowned dancer, choreographer Madhavi Mudgal, Rani Khanam, Bimala Tagore and developed herself as an international standard dancer.







After returning to the country, she has taken dance training from Raiza Khanam Jhunu, Munmun Ahmed, Saju Ahmed, Deepa Khandaker (dancer) for a long time. Ela Khan has also worked as a choreographer in FI Manik and Mostafizur Rahman Manik's movies.

