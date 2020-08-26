Limon with Mahi in 'Oxygen'



Last Eid was memorable for actor Farhad Limon though he has been acting for more than one decade butlast Eid, he acted in challenging roles in 16 dramas with the directors' interests.





According to him, he got positive response for acting in RubelHasan's dramas 'Don't Touch Me' and 'Bou' in Eid-ul-Azha. But he is getting more response for web series, 'Oxygen'.







He got the opportunity to work with popular film actress MahiyaMahi in this web series directed by Raihan Rafi. In the web series, when Mahi couldn't admit her father in any hospital during that time Farhad Limon came forward. His acting appreciated the viewers.





While talking about acting in the web series Farhad Limon said, "I am getting huge response for the web series now. I am really astonished. Though view of this web film is little bit but who watched it they appreciated the work. I give thanks to Raihan Rafi to give me the opportunity to work in the web series. I also give thanks to MahiyaMahi for co-operating me while acting."







In 2008, Farhad Limon first acted in Sumon Anwar's drama 'Panjabiwala'. MuktadirIbne Salam's 'RongerDuniya' was his acted first film. Now he is acting in a film titled 'Punch', which is giving direction by Kawshik Shankar Das. Limon also mentioned that he also acted in Raihan Rafi's two other web series -'69' and 'Janwar'.





