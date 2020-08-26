National Film Award winning actress Zakia Bari Mamo for more than a decade has been captivating audiences with her impeccable performances in dramas and movies. Mamo is not satisfied with just acting as an actress. Mamo has also been involved in various social activities at different times.







She has stood by the helpless people of the society with a helping hand. She has also acted in various documentaries at different times to create awareness among the people of the society.







In that continuation, she has acted in a documentary on a completely different topic. Women get harassed while travelling in different parts of the country, especially in public places. To protect women from that harassment, talented producer Abdul Quddus has made a documentary titled 'Public Place-a Narir Shurokkha'.







In this documentary, Mamo has played the central character in the story. Meanwhile, the production work of the documentary has been completed on August 23 in various public places in the capital, said Abdul Quddus. Rifat has written the story of the documentary.







Asked why he made this documentary about Mamo, Abdul Quddus said, "Mamo is a talented actress. I have known her for a long time. In the meantime, I have already noticed the eagerness to work for the people of the society.







She is also interested in doing special work for women from her own position. That's why I did the work with her. Mamo has done a great job in her role. I believe that women will become more aware of Mamo's call in the documentary on women's safety in public places."





Zakia Bari Mamo said, "I am a woman. So I worked with a lot more interest in this documentary to make women more aware to protect themselves. Some work is done with a lot of love from the bottom of my heart. This work is just like that. It is my responsibility as a woman to do this type of work. Moreover, being able to do this kind of work is also a great achievement.





I believe that this documentary will encourage women to be more aware in public places and I also believe that men will also come forward to protect women in public places."Abdul Quddus said that soon the country's top channels will air the documentary.







