Mehazabien returns with 'Abar Bhalobasar SadhJage'



Popular TV actress MehazabienChowdhury did not want to return acting quicklyafter Eid. But last two days she took part in shooting of a TV drama. She has returned to acting through TuhinHossain directed drama titled 'AbarBhalobasarSadhJage'. Sarwar Reza Jimi wrote story of the drama.





While talking about acting in the drama Mehazabien said, "It was a nice story for the drama. Earlier, I had experience to work under same director's direction. TuhinBhai has intention to present story in the drama properly. I always try to portray my role properly.







I am really optimistic about the drama. It is true that during corona pandemic we had to maintain social distance and hygiene while taking part in the shooting. Before working in any unit, I always try to get information in this regard."Mehazabien also informed that within very soon she will also work in a drama, which will be directed by Vicky Zahed.





Director TuhinHossain said, "Mehazabien is a talented actress of present time. Having keen interest about acting she has established her position strong as an actress in media. Right now any director can keep full confidence on her to give any challenging role. She has acted in AbarBhalobasarSadhJage outstandingly well. I am very much optimistic about the drama."

