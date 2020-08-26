Corona survivor Ifti to join U-19 camp



Iftekhar Hossain Ifti, the only player who was found positive for coronavirus amongst the 45-member Bangladesh Under-19 team, is all set to join the conditioning camp with his fellow mates in BKSP after became negative twice.Ifti who gave his sample for the third time on Monday to be more sure was found negative for their first time 48 hours after being positive for COVID-19 in the first test.







"It's a good news that he was found negative twice in a row to help us make a genuine assessment of his health status. He was found positive in the first time and in the second time, he was tested negative. So to be more sure and accurate his sample was given for the third time to which he was found negative again,"





said Abu Emam Mohammad Kawser, the senior manager of the national game development. But Kawser said as a precautionary measurement, Ifti will be under BCB's management at the Academy building for two more days after which he would join his other colleagues in BKSP.





15 cricketers and 12 coaching staff were tested for the deadly virus in the first phase on August 16 and no one was found positive. 15 more cricketers were tested in the second phase among which only Ifti was found positive.





The third and final Test was held on August 20. All 18 cricketers and four coaching staff were tested negative. Apart from Ifti, all of the players and supporting staff went straight to BKSP in which the practice camp had already started.



The management will trim the squad after the conditioning camp ends on September 18. The trimmed squad will be prepared to defend the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2022 in West Indies. Bangladesh youths, led by Akbar Ali won the Under-19 trophy this year, beating mighty India by three wickets.

Leave Your Comments