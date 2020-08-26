Bangladesh senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim during batting practice. -BCB



Senior player Mushfiqur Rahim who had to go for his hometown Bogra for some personal reasons has started individual training at Bogra's Shaheed Chandu Stadium on Tuesday as the fourth phase of individual training program organized by BCB began after a gap of one day.





The individual training is continuing at seven venues across the country where Bogra's Shaheed Chandu Stadium is one of the seven venues. Mushfiqur Rahim badly missed outdoor batting at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur but the dependable batsman properly used outdoor batting practice at his hometown. Even he praised Shaheed Chandu Stadium's wicket.





"Probably the best turf wicket in our country. Had a great time....Alhamdulillah" Musfiq wrote a caption after posting his batting practice video on his verified Facebook account on Tuesday.





Khadijatul Kubra and Sharmin Sultana, the two members of Bangladesh Women's team are also training there. They in fact are training here from the beginning.Mushfiqur, the wicket-keeper batsman was the first player to request BCB to arrange outdoor training. Considering that the players found it tough to do bowling and batting at home, he raised his voice.







After BCB rejected his plea, given the magnitude of the spread of the coronavirus in the country, Mushfiqur rented a ground in Badda to have his practice. Later when the BCB decided to organize individual training programmes in accordance with the standard health protocol, Mushfiqur moved to Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to continue his practice.





On the other hand, Wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das is the new addition to the ongoing individual training program as he began practice from Tuesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.Liton started practice from 10:10 am. He spent batting session for 45-minute batting session before he sweated for 40 minutes in the gym session.







The dashing batsman possessed the highest individual score for Bangladesh in ODI cricket by smashing 176 against Zimbabwe in the side's last home series before the outbreak of coronavirus. Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, a deadly virus which left the whole world stranded, Liton did his normal fitness training at home as per the guideline of the BCB.







But as the Sri Lanka series was approaching fast, Liton finally decided to come out from his home comfort to do some batting and skill sessions in a bid to regain his rhythm.Among the batsmen, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Test captain Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal and Sadman Islam Anik took part in batting, running and gym sessions.





Fast bowler Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Mostafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan Rana and spinners Taijul Islam and Aminul Islam Biplob did bowling and fitness training.BCB said the individual training programmer will be continued until the management announced any date for the conditioning camp for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.



The Bangladesh team will set up their main conditioning camp in Sri Lanka. The Tigers are set to leave the country for the Island nation on September 23 or 24.They will play three Test matches there, which are the part of ICC World Test Championship. Even though the itinerary of the series is yet to be released, the first Test is highly likely to be held from October 24.







