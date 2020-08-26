Craig McMillan becomes Tigers' batting consultant

Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan



Former New Zealand batsman Craig McMillan has been appointed Bangladesh National Team Batting Consultant for the Tour of Sri Lanka 2020, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Tuesday.







In a decade-long international career for the Black Caps, McMillan had scored over 8000 international runs for New Zealand in Test, ODI and T20 formats. Following his retirement as a player McMillan performed the role of New Zealand's batting/fielding coach from 2014-2019. He also has coaching experiences with Canterbury, Middlesex and Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kings XI Punjab.





The Tigers are scheduled to tour Sri Lanka to play three Test matches in October-November this year. McMillan will join the team during its pre-tour camp in Sri Lanka. This series was initially slated to be played in July-August, but due to the Covid-19 situation, both the boards decided to play it in a new schedule. It will be marked as Bangladesh's first three-match Test series in six years.





Earlier, Neil McKenzie stepped down as Bangladesh batting coach few days back. The former South Africa batsman had recently completed two years with the National Team after joining the Tigers during the Tour of West Indies in July 2018. His decision was largely influenced by the global situation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.McKenzie said it was a tough decision for him to take after spending some memorable times with the Bangladesh side.

