Sinha murder case: 3 witnesses remanded afresh



A court here on Tuesday put the three witnesses in a police case filed over the killing of Major (retd) Sinha Mohammad Rashed Khan on a four-day remand each afresh.Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate Tamanna Farah passed the order as police produced the accused before the court after completion of the seven-day remand, investigation officer (IO) of the case and.





Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) senior superintendent of police Khairul Islam said. The three witnesses are Nurul Amin, Mohammad Ayaz and Nizam Uddin.Khairul said that he himself as the IO pleaded for a seven-dayremand each afresh while the court granted the four-day remand.The RAB arrested the three from Marishbunia village on August 9 and they were put on a seven-day remand on August 12.





Major (retd) Sinha was shot and killed by police at a check post in Baharchora area in Teknaf.Sinha's sister Sharmin Shahria Ferdous later filed the case against nine including Teknaf Police Station officer-in-charge Prodip Kumar Das and sub-inspector Liakat Ali.







