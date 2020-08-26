Rohingya politicians excluded from Myanmar election

Rohingya candidate Abdul Rasheed sits next to his mother during an interview with Reuters at his home in Yangon, Myanmar, after his application to run as a candidate from Sittwe constituency was rejected with union election commission claiming his parent



Aspiring politician Abdul Rasheed was born in Myanmar and is one of the very few members of the Rohingya Muslim minority to have Myanmar citizenship.His father was a civil servant. But when the country goes to the polls in November, the businessman will not be able to stand as a candidate because officials accuse him of having foreign roots, reports Reuters.





Rasheed is among at least a dozen Myanmar citizens from the Rohingya Muslim minority who have applied to be candidates in the Nov 8 general election, hoping to get into politics under the newly democratic government led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.





Six of them have been rejected after officials said they failed to prove their parents were citizens at the time of their birth, a requirement under the election law.The election is another important test for Myanmar as it makes a transition away from military rule but rights groups say the disqualification of Rohingya candidates demonstrates the limits of reform.





"Everyone in Myanmar, regardless of their ethnicity or religion, must have the same opportunity to contest in elections," said Tun Khin, head of the Burma Rohingya Organisation UK, urging international donors to halt funding to the electoral agency.





In his apartment in Yangon, Rasheed leafed through reams of identity cards and letters."We have all these documents that the government issued, and they don't accept the fact that my parents are citizens. I feel bad about that and concerned," he said.





Myanmar does not recognise the term Rohingya or the community as an indigenous ethnic group.Instead, they are derided as "Bengalis", implying they are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, despite tracing their history in Myanmar's Rakhine State back for centuries.Successive military governments that ruled Myanmar stripped the Rohingya of identity documents, leaving many with no proof of their origins.





More than 730,000 fled from Myanmar in 2017 after a military crackdown the United Nations said was carried out with genocidal intent. Myanmar denies genocide, saying its security forces were engaged in a legitimate campaign against Rohingya insurgents.





Several hundred thousand Rohingya who remain in Myanmar are mostly confined to camps and villages and subjected to curbs on movement and access to healthcare.Monywa Aung Shin, a senior official from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, said the electoral organisations that rejected the candidates were just following the law."Whether Bengali or not, foreigners and non-ethnic people are not allowed to run in the election," he said.







