UP chairman sued over torture of mother, daughters in Cox's Bazar



Harbang Union Parishad Chairman Md Miranul Islam has been sued for allegedly assaulting five people including a woman and her daughters in Chakaria of Cox's Bazar.





Victim Parvin Aktar filed the case with Chakaria Police Station at 5 pm on Tuesday, said Officer-in-Charge of Chakaria Police Station Md Habibur Rahman. National Human Rights Commission is providing legal assistance to the victims. The case statement said, ''Parvin and two daughters, her son and his friend were going to their relative's house on a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Friday.





Some miscreants obstructed them when their auto-rickshaw reached near Harbang bridge area and started beating them up labelling them cattle thieves. The miscreants also took away their Tk 50,000, gold ornaments and phones.''



''Later, locals rushed to the sport and tied their hands and waists with rope for cattle theft and took them to the chairman Md Miranul Islam and he beat them up a second time,'' the statement said.





The victims were handed over to police when their physical condition deteriorated. Police took them to Chakaria Hospital for treatment.The High Court on Monday said it will intervene if any negligence is found in investigation over the torture.The victims are- Parvin Akhter, 55, her daughters Selina Akhter Seli, 25, Rozina Akhter, 20, son Emran, 23, and Mohammad Chottu, son of Delwar Hossain of Barbakia in Pekua upazila.





The woman and her children were sent to Cox's Bazar jail on Saturday afternoon in a case filed against them by a resident of Bandabonkhil village, on charge of cattle theft on Friday night.Parvin and her daughters were granted bail on Monday afternoon by a court on Monday.









--- Cox's Bazar





