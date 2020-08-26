Bangladesh counts Tk 59.73bn in flood losses

State Minister Md Enamur Rahman



The floods in Bangladesh have so far caused damage worth Tk 59.37 billion, the government said. A total of 33 districts out of 64 were gone under water while people in 40 districts suffered due to four spells of flooding, said Md Enamur Rahman, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief.The ministries will chalk up a rehabilitation plan based on the damage, he said at a media briefing at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday.





The floods have damaged houses, installations, homesteads, domestic animals, crop fields, fisheries, roads, bridges and dams among other things.The floods lasted 46 days this year, wreaking havoc on 30 percent of Bangladesh.Experts have warned that the ongoing flood may last long causing more damage.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasian at a cabinet meeting recently has directed officials concerned to take preparations to address a prolonged flooding in the country. However, the overall flood situation across the country has been improving for two weeks.Meanwhile, low-lying areas in the capital have gone under water due to incessant rainfall and rise in water in the rivers surrounding Dhaka.

