17pc electricity to come from renewables by 2041: Nasrul



Nearly 17 percent of Bangladesh's electricity will be generated from renewable energy sources by 2041, said State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid.





He said this in an online bilateral meeting with UK Minister for Pacific and Environment Lord Zac Goldsmith on Tuesday. They discussed different issues of mutual interests. Nasrul Hamid said Bangladesh has always been giving priority to environment-friendly development. "





Incentives are being given for the promotion of renewable energy." The state minister stated that Bangladesh has already set up 5.6 million solar home systems in off-grid areas. "Solar home systems are making a significant contribution to illuminating off-grid areas."





He said net-metering guidelines have been introduced which are expected to encourage people to use rooftop solar power.Welcoming technical cooperation from the UK government, Nasrul urged government and non-government companies to invest in clean energy of Bangladesh.







Both the ministers talked about potential areas of investment in Bangladesh and other issues of bilateral interests.

Lord Zac Goldsmith expressed his country's keen interest to work together with Bangladesh to promote clean energy.







He said officials will carry on talks to explore the potentials of renewable energy, including offshore wind. "We're also interested in financing here. The future of the energy system should be approached prudently," he said.British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson and head of DFID, Bangladesh Judith Herbertson were among the participants in the virtual bilateral talks.







