Anti-historical elements against him



In death, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been under immense pressure from those who have lived after him. There was the unconcealed glee with which his murderers informed the country that he had been dispatched and that his government no longer existed.







For quite some days afterward, people unhappy with his politics, indeed with the break-up of Pakistan in 1971, celebrated his death in a manner that was as shameful as it was immoral. Politicians you thought had better sense suddenly decided that Bangabandhu's assassination was in effect a moment of deliverance for Bengalis.







They called it najaat dibosh. Our heads hung low in unmitigated embarrassment. What followed was worse. In the five years in which Ziaur Rahman's writ ran in this country, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman became a non-person. He was simply airbrushed out of history.







Yes, there were the routine observances of Independence Day and Victory Day, points of history that only Bangabandhu could have brought to fruition. And he did. But the regime of Bangladesh's first military dictator, in its efforts to purloin history, thought that a celebration of Bangladesh's proudest moments minus reference to its greatest man was all right.







And so we were told that on 26 March 1971 Bengalis launched themselves into a twilight struggle against the occupation army. Note that in the Zia years the term 'Pakistan' did not accompany the following two words, 'occupation army.' Every 16 December we were awakened with news that we had fought and won a great victory in 1971. There was no mention of the inspirational leader behind such momentous happenings.





In his time, General Ershad made a huge show of visiting Bangabandhu's grave at Tungipara and yet would feel not at all uncomfortable allowing the assassins of the Father of the Nation to operate a political party that was in effect a group of gangsters.







With Khaleda Zia, a sea change, or sort of, occurred where the attitude of the right wing in Bangladesh's politics was concerned. It was not Bangabandhu, said the Begum and her amnesia-driven acolytes, who had declared Bangladesh's independence in March 1971. It was, said they, Major Zia who had injected courage into a despondent nation. They were right, but only up to a point.







What they did not say or would not say was that they were presenting only half the truth. Had they looked to the other half, they would have enlightened us with the thought that in his announcement, Zia had mentioned Bangabandhu four times, describing him as 'our supreme national leader' and 'supreme commander.' Never have Zia loyalists re-broadcast that call their man made on 27 March 1971.









