Sector commander C R Dutta dies

Major General (retd) Chitta Ranjan Dutta widely known as C R Dutta. (01 January 1927 to 25 August 2020)



Chitta Ranjan Dutta, popularly known C R Dutta, a sector commander of the Liberation War, has passed away. He was 93.The war hero breathed his last at 9:30am on Tuesday at Bethesda Hospital (South) in Florida in USA, family sources said.





He left behind two daughters, a son and a host of relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of Bir Uttam C R Dutta.





In separate condolence messages, they prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.C R Dutta was born on January 1 in 1927 in Shillong of Indian state Assam. His father was a police officer in the state. He studied up to class two at 'Laban Govt High School' in Shillong.







Later, his family permanently moved to Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj in Bangladesh. He completed his secondary education from Habiganj Government High School and received his BSc degree from Daulatpur College in Khulna.CR Dutta joined the Pakistan Army in 1947 as a commissioned officer. During the 1965 India-Pakistan War, then Lt Col Dutta served as a Battalion Commander in the East Pakistan Rifles.





During the Liberation War, Dutta became the commander of Sector 4, which covered the whole of the present Sylhet division and some adjoining areas.After the war, in 1972, Dutta was appointed as brigade commander in Rangpur. In 1973, Dutta was given the responsibility of forming a border security force for an independent Bangladesh.





He came up with the name for Bangladesh Rifles, now known as Border Guard Bangladesh. He was appointed as the first director-general of Bangladesh Rifles. He went to retirement from Bangladesh Army as a major general in 1974.







In 1977, C R Dutta became the chairman of Bangladesh Freedom Fighters Welfare Trust. After serving as the chairman of BRTC for some time in 1979, he was re-appointed as the chairman of Freedom Fighters Welfare Trust. He retired in 1984.





He formed the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council in 1988 and served as its president until his death.

In recognition of his valiant role in the Liberation War, he was conferred 'Bir Uttam' award, the second highest award for individual gallantry in Bangladesh after the Bir Sreshtho and the highest gallantry award for a living individual.A road from capital's Kantaban to Karwan Bazar signal has been named as 'Bir Uttam C R Dutta Road'.





