US, UK to continue efforts for dignified repatriation

Rohingyas started fleeing Myanmar on 25 August in 2017 following a military crackdown and more than 1.1 million of them entered Bangladesh in a short span of time. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave them shelter on humanitarian ground; but Myanmar is yet t



The USA and the UK will continue their efforts for a peaceful repatriation of Rohingyas to their land of origin in Myanmar. US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl Miller has said international community must continue to press Myanmar to establish conditions to allow for safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return of forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh.





''This should continue to be a priority, in my view, even in the context of COVID, to prepare Rohingya for voluntary repatriation to Burma (Myanmar) once conditions allow," he said.





The US ambassador was speaking at a virtual discussion on Monday organized by the North South University on the eve of the third anniversary of the current Rohingya refugee crisis. Beyond Bangladesh's borders, the envoy said, it is also up to the international community to take action. "Such action must take place in New York, Geneva, The Hague, and here in the region," he added.





Miller said Rohingya repatriation will also reduce the risk of radicalization, criminality, and other anti-social behavior in the region. ''We must continue to press Burma to respect human rights, allow unhindered humanitarian access, adhere to the ceasefire, and engage in political dialogue to pursue peace," he said.





He said the US would continue to be a leader in providing humanitarian assistance, applying diplomatic pressure, and serving as a catalyst in the regional and global response to the Rohingya crisis. The envoy highly lauded Bangladesh's generous role, saying that it has set an example for the world of humanity and decency by opening its heart and borders to almost one million displaced Rohingya.





The United States has said it remains concerned over the killing of members of local communities and displacement of thousands in Myanmar's Rakhine state, which undermines prospects for the voluntary return of Rohingyas and internally displaced persons and erodes prospects for peace.





"In the face of escalating fighting in Rakhine State, we urge a cessation of violence, dialogue, renewed efforts to protect local communities, and unhindered access for humanitarian assistance," said US Department of State Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus.





Three years after Burma's security forces launched brutal attacks against hundreds of thousands of Rohingya men, women, and children, the United States reiterated its call for justice for victims and accountability for those responsible. The United States has taken strong actions to promote justice for victims and accountability for those responsible for atrocities, she claimed.





"Those actions include imposing financial sanctions and visa restrictions on top military leaders and units linked to serious human rights abuses, supporting UN investigation mechanisms, and encouraging Burma to participate fully in International Court of Justice (ICJ) proceedings and to comply with court orders," said the US Spokesperson.







The US urged authorities in Myanmar to establish conditions conducive to the safe, voluntary, dignified, and sustainable return of refugees and internally displaced persons, and to deepen efforts to implement recommendations from the Kofi Annan-led Advisory Commission on Rakhine State. Since 2017, the United States has provided more than $951 million to ease the humanitarian suffering of all affected by the crisis in Burma and Bangladesh.





"We deeply appreciate Bangladesh's continued generosity in hosting more than 860,000 Rohingya," said the Spokesperson. The US called on other nations to ensure continued humanitarian support to Rohingya and to deepen efforts to resolve the crisis.





The United States said it will continue to partner with the people of Burma as they work to overcome the legacy of authoritarian rule, expand democracy, and achieve peace.Meanwhile, the UK on Tuesday said it will continue advocating for accountability on the part of Myanmar for crimes committed against the Rohingyas.





The country will also push for the safe, voluntary and dignified return of the Rohingya people to their homes in the Rakhine state.The British High Commission in Dhaka conveyed it in a message as the Rohingya crisis enters into the fourth year.British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson also tweeted marking the day.





"As the current Rohingya crisis enters its 4th year, UK is supporting the refugees in Bangladesh, pushing for accountability on the part of Myanmar and working for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of the Rohingyas to their homes in Rakhine," he tweeted.





The British High Commission paid tribute to the extraordinary generosity of the people and Government of Bangladesh in hosting Rohingya refugees, especially over the last three years."We also acknowledge the incredible resilience, courage and tenacity of Rohingya people in the face of adversity," the message reads.





Since the beginning of the current crisis in 2017, the UK has been supporting Rohingya refugees with emergency lifesaving and life sustaining support and prioritising our assistance to reduce pressure on the host community, it said."We will continue to work together with the Government of Bangladesh, the UN, international partners and host communities to assess evolving needs and respond promptly," said the High Commission.





