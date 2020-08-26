No PEC exam this year

The file photo shows PEC examinees write their answer scripts. But this year, the government has cancelled the PEC and equivalent exams due to pandemic. -Agency



The Primary Education Completion (PEC) and equivalent exams have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has accepted the proposal for cancellation of class five's public examination, State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain said.If schools are reopened this year, the annual exams will be held, he added.







A proposal was sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) few days ago from the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, seeking Prime Minister's approval to cancel the PEC and equivalent examinations this year.No primary students will get scholarships this year as PEC and equivalent exams will not be held centrally, Hossain said.





A total of 82,500 students were nominated in 2019 for the government stipend over their results in PEC exams. Nearly three million students were expected to attend this year's PEC exams.The National Academy for Primary Education (NAPE), was told to prepare three alternative lessons for schools in September, October and November.





Zakir Hossain said, "As the COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh is not conducive for reopening schools in September, annual exams will be based on the lessons prepared for October and November."







"The authorities will decide on the reopening of schools by Aug 27."





Bangladesh announced the shutdown of all schools and other educational institutions on March 17 following the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak. It later extended the shutdown to August 31.





