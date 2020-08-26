Flash floods kill at least 30 people north of Kabul









At least 30 people have been killed and hundreds of houses destroyed as flash floods caused by torrential rains lashed an Afghan city north of Kabul, officials said on Wednesday.





Many women and children were among the dead in the city of Charikar, which was hit by heavy rains overnight that caused flash floods, the ministry of disaster management said.





A local government hospital in the province of Parwan confirmed receiving the bodies of 17 people killed in the floods.





