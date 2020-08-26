Melania expresses sympathy for COVID-19 victims









First Lady Melania Trump expressed sympathy for families affected by COVID-19 as the United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the caseload and death toll.





She said the virus is an “invisible enemy” that has challenged America but brought its citizens together, reports AP.





In her prime-time Republican National Convention address on Tuesday night, the first lady said she has “been moved in the way Americans have come together in such an unfamiliar and frightening situation”.





She says her husband “will not rest until he has done all he can” to stem the “invisible enemy” of the coronavirus outbreak.





Melania also talked about “the beautiful side of humanity” she has observed in the wake of natural disasters around the country, noting that a common thread “is the unwavering resolve to help one another”.





According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University, 178,477 people died from coronavirus until Wednesday while 5,777,684 have been infected by the virus till date.

Leave Your Comments