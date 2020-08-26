No Tajia procession in Dhaka: DMP









Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has prohibited any kind of Tajia procession on Ashura this year to prevent the spread of coronavirus.





DMP confirmed the matter in a press release signed by its Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam on Wednesday.





Other religious ceremonies can be held indoors in compliance with all health rules and maintaining social distancing.





DMP also banned the use of sharp weapons and firecrackers during this religious ceremony.





Ashura is observed on the 10th of Muharram in the Hijri year commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh).





This year, Ashura will be observed in the country on August 30.

