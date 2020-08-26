Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 54 deaths as cases surpass 3 lakh









Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 54 deaths, the highest number of fatalities this month, as the country’s confirmed cases shot past 300,000 mark.





The country currently has 3,02,147 confirmed cases after the health authorities announced detection of 2,519 new patients in the last 24 hours.





Bangladesh’s death tally stands at 4,082 with a mortality rate of 1.35 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release.





The country reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18.





DGHS said 14,85,261 tests have so far been carried out – 15,070 of them in the last 24 hours. The overall infection rate is 20.34 percent.





People above 60 at high risk





The recovery rate is 62.94 percent in Bangladesh. DGHS said 3,427 patients have recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,90,183 on Wednesday.





Currently, there are 1,07,882 active cases of Covid-19 in Bangladesh — the 15th worst-hit country ahead of Pakistan.





According to DGHS, 2,003 of the deceased aged above 60 years, 1,129 aged between 51 and 60, and 547 aged between 41 and 50 years.





The death rate is comparatively low in other age brackets.





Of the victims, 1,968 have died in Dhaka division, 898 in Chattogram, 276 in Rajshahi, 335 in Khulna, 159 in Barishal, 186 in Sylhet, 171 in Rangpur and 89 Mymensingh.





Currently, 20,287 people are in isolation across the country and 52,705 are quarantined.





‘Reinfection chances slim’





The number of globally confirmed coronavirus cases neared 24 million on Wednesday, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU). Besides, over 819,554 fatalities have been recorded.





Also read: Coronavirus cases near 24 mln: JHU





United States has recorded 5,779,028 infections and 178,518 deaths so far – the highest for any country.





Meanwhile, after reports in Hong Kong that a man had contracted new coronavirus for a second time after an interval of more than four months, the UN health agency said the possibility of reinfection is slim.





Covid-19 reinfection seems not to be a ‘regular event’, says UN health agency on Tuesday.





Speaking to journalists in Geneva, World Health Organization (WHO) spokesperson Dr Margaret Harris addressed concerns that the development could herald a new alert.





“The important thing to note is the numbers are very, very small,” she said.

