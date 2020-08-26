Engineer Bikash receives

Leave Your Comments

Engineer Bikash Dewan, Managing Director, DPDC, has received the "Integrity Award" for the fiscal year 2019-2020 in recognition of his dedication and efficiency in the work assigned by the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. Bikash Dewan received this award from Sultan Ahmed, secretary of the Department of Power on Wednesday. Certificates and honorary checks were awarded as prizes. Engineer Bikash Dewan has donated the entire amount of the award to the Employees Welfare Fund of DPDC. Later, Engineer Bikash Dewan took part in a group photo with top officials of DPDC.