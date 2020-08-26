bdnews24 editor Khalidi gets 8-month anticipatory bail in ACC case





The High Court (HC) on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to bdnews24.com editor-in-chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi for eight months in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission for accumulating wealth illegally.





A bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman passed the order after hearing a bail petition.





Advocate Abdur Matin Khashru stood for the petitioner while Advocate Khurshid Alam represented ACC.





Gulshan Anowar, Deputy Director of ACC, filed the case on July 30.





According to the case statement, Khalidi has Tk 42 crore in different bank accounts which have no legal source. He accumulated the money illegally with fake documents.

