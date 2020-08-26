4 siblings among five get life term jail in Khulna murder case





A Khulna court on Wednesday sentenced five people including four brothers to life term imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2014.





District and Sessions Court Judge Md Saifuzzaman Hiro awarded the verdict.





The lifers are Abul Kalam alias AK Molla, his three brothers Motaleb Mollah, Sawkat Mollah, Liakat Mollah and Saddam.





Four other accused in the case were sentenced to different terms of jail.





The court also acquitted 11 other accused in the case as no evidence was found against them.





According to the case statement, the convicts attacked Golam Mostafa, a resident of Barasat village in Terokhada upazila with sharp weapons and iron rod on October 26, 2014, over previous enmity.





Later, Mostafa died at a hospital on October 31 and his son filed the case accusing 20 people.

