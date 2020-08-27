The Editor who brought down a President

Ben Bradlee -- Courtesy: Politico.com





There are newsmen whose courage and steadfastness of purpose instil a sure degree of confidence in you. For me, Ben Bradlee was such a newsman. He was one powerful journalist other journalists could look up to. At a time when nearly everyone advised him not to rattle the Nixon administration or go into investigating a seeming scandal that might blow up in his face, he demonstrated tenacity of the sort that has always made the profession of journalism a glorious calling.





Ben Bradlee, who died six years ago at age ninety three, has been for me a heroic figure since the time his young reporters, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, discovered what they believed was a big story around the Watergate complex in Washington DC. He was a hero because he took his reporters seriously. He did not for a moment doubt their ability to unearth the truth about a scandal that was to destroy President Richard Nixon and raise vital questions about the power of government to exercise authority beyond the specifications permitted by the law.





In those days --- and I am speaking of 1973 --- as a student at Notre Dame College, it was something of a serious preoccupation with me to keep track of the Watergate inquiries by the Washington Post. I had since my schooldays been an unabashed admirer of Richard Nixon (I still am, for the statesmanship he displayed in foreign affairs) and had celebrated his election as President of the United States in November 1968. I celebrated again in 1972 when he trounced George McGovern, winning a second term.





Despite all that fascination for Nixon, I somehow convinced myself that what Bradlee, Woodward and Bernstein were doing was great work. The best part of Bradlee’s character was his faith in his team. Sure, there was always that feeling in him that in the end the Watergate investigations could end up in smoke. Had that happened, Bradlee’s reputation would be tarnished for good and his two reporters would live in near infamy. But, then, Bradlee knew the nature of a news story by its smell. His eyes and ears, like a thoroughly professional media man, were always open. And he could always smell the nature of politics, good as well as bad.





Watergate raised Bradlee to the heights. Under his intellectual leadership, the Washington Post plumbed the very depths of the scandal, digging up more and more of the sordid truth about the workings of the Nixon presidency. At one point, an indignant Nixon told Americans, ‘’I am not a crook.’’ But Bradlee and his team were to prove that he was. In August 1974, Nixon resigned, the first president to do so in American history. It was a sad day, for me, as I heard Nixon deliver his farewell address on the Voice of America. A man who had fallen and risen had fallen again. I had read Nixon’s ‘Six Crises’ in school. And here was the seventh, the biggest blow to his career.





And yet I marvelled at the doggedness with which Ben Bradlee had supervised the revelations that ended America’s long nightmare, as Nixon’s successor Gerald Ford would put it. In later years, on my travels through Britain and, briefly, America, I went on collecting as many books as I could on a variety of subjects.







Two among them, Bradlee’s ‘Conversations with Kennedy’ and ‘A Good Life: Newspapering and Other Adventures’, are my prized possessions today. These were books which spoke of friendships that could develop between serious journalists and well-meaning politicians. They also reveal the need for principles in journalism, that certain sense of dedication to causes which touch people’s lives. Journalism is more than a profession. It is an enterprise aimed at upholding truth and ensuring integrity among those in whom people have reposed their trust about good government.





For me, for many of us, Ben Bradlee was the epitome of modern journalism. There was no fear in him. He could challenge wrongdoing anywhere and leave the wrongdoers exposed in all their transparency of guilt.





Bradlee was and will always be the recipient of respect. He abjured pomposity. He was humble, as all well-read people are. His journalism was a matter of education for people in that it gave them not just news but food for deep, reflective thought. He was that scholar-journalist who understood the lessons of history --- and created a little space in history for himself, for his colleagues, for the newspaper he presided over.





The writer is Editor-in-Charge,

The Asian Age.

