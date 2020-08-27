Police image was scarred

The gruesome spectacle of 21st August grenade attack still haunts the nation. -File photo





The grenade attack on Awami League’s anti-terrorism rally on 21 August 2004 is inhumane, barbaric and ignominious event in the political history of Bangladesh. The grenade attack caused death to 24 people most of them are the leaders and activists of Awami League including Begum Ivy Rahman, the secretary of Mohila Awami League. More than three hundred people were injured. Some received grievous hurt. Sheikh Hasina, the then opposition leader in the parliament and president of Bangladesh Awami League was also injured.





The attack aimed at killing Sheikh Hasina along with all senior leaders of Awami League with a motive to cripple Awami League by eliminating its veteran leaders.







In the fair and neutral police investigation it is revealed that the attack was carried out by the extremists of militant group of Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HUJI) under the leadership of Mufti Abdul Hannan being supported by some BNP-Jamat leaders, ministers and the Govt. machineries.





On 10 October 2018, Speedy Trial Tribunal-1, delivered verdicts in the case sentencing punishment to 49 accused. 19 were given death sentence, 19 life term imprisonment and other 11 accused had been sentenced to jail. While delivering verdict Judge Shahed Nuruddin said that the grenade attack was a well-orchestrated plan and executed through abuse of state power.





In the trial three IGPs, three SPs and two ASPs-total eight senior police officers were convicted on charge of harbouring the offenders and wilful omission of discharging their duties for which the perpetrators could carry out the attack as per their plan and flee safely. Some officers were also charged of derailing the investigation.





On the charge for harbouring the offenders, former Inspectors General of Police Shahudul Haque and Ashraful Huda (Ex Police Commissioner) were sentenced to two years in jail. For the same charge SP Khan Sayeed Hasan and SP Obaidur Rahman had been convicted.







For the charge of misleading the investigation and orchestrating the "Joj Mia" story, IGP Khoda Baksh Chowdhury (Ex Addl IGP, CID) , SP Ruhul Amin, ASP Abdur Rashid and ASP Munshi Atikur Rahman of CID were sentenced to three years imprisonment.





I think there is no single such instance in the past in which so many senior police officers were convicted in one case. The officers and members of police in service and on retirement are embarrassed and sadden with the fateful irony of the officers convicted. Investigation and judgement were shrouded by a lot of talks and confusions.







Before pressing charge sheet most of us were not in favour initially. But the findings and evidences of investigation as narrated by the investigating officer ceased the motion of our stance to oppose the implication of the officers as mentioned above in the police report. We had no argument and moral courage to tell the investigating officer to exonerate them from the charges proved in the investigation.







The issues and questions raised by the investigating officer of the case as mentioned below may give a picture of the ground on which they had been prosecuted:



1. Why the police authority was reluctant to allow rally at Muktangan despite frequent request from Awami League?





2. Why police did not make adequate security arrangements to cover the anti-terrorism rally where the opposition leader in the parliament and senior leaders of Awami League were present?





3. Why police were not deployed at all levels and rooftops of all buildings adjacent to the venue?





4. Why the private security and volunteers of Awami League were not allowed to take position at all floors and rooftops of those building?





5. Why police were not seen rescuing the injured persons to send them to hospitals?





6. Why did police do nothing to ensure treatment of the injured people in the hospital calling doctors on emergency basis ?





7. Why did police not protect the crime scene and collect necessary alamats for forensic investigation? Why did police allow city corporation personnel to clean crime scene with water before collecting evidences and alamats from there ?





8. Why did police hurl teargas to the crowd of the place of occurrence where a lot of people were screaming being injured?





9. Why did State minister for home, IGP and Police Commissioner not visit the place of occurrence?





10. Why did police hastily lodge case making a sub-Inspector complainant ignoring the Awami League leaders?





11. Why did IGP or Police Commissioner not form committee to enquire into the failure of ensuring security of the opposition leader and others gathered at the place of the rally? Why the officers assigned to the duty were not made accountable?





12. Why the officers on duty were not asked to explain their failure to prevent the carnage and arrest of the perpetrators?







13. Why Joj Miah drama was cooked?







14. Why Mufti Hannan arrested in other case was not shown arrested in 24 August grenade attack case?





15. Why the confessional statement of Mufti Hannan given to police (during subsequent investigation Mufti Hannan revealed it to police) was not recorded for this case?





The investigating officer did not get satisfactory and acceptable answers to these questions for which he had to include the police officers in the charge sheet which followed their conviction.





The conviction of police officers tarnished the image of police. But police work relentlessly in all odd situations to serve the people. They do sacrifice a lot for the nation. The police must not be used by the politicians to implement their evil design of gruesome crime like murder. The police officers should uphold their conscience free from all vices.





They should courageously negate the evil design of committing heinous crime and do harm to anybody else. They should take ethical stance and do not sell their moral values, humanity and personality to the wrong-doers, dishonest politicians or the anti-social elements for petty benefits.





The writer is a former Inspector General of Bangladesh Police.



