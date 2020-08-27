Bangabandhu and his beloved teacher





Since the dawn of civilization the thoughts and visions of human beings have been broadly enhanced by the discourses, reflections and precepts of philosophers from different countries. While speaking on the history of mankind we all the time have to make references to the dazzling names of immortal philosophers like Aristotle, Plato, Socrates, Jean Paul Sartre, Friedrich Nietzsche and some more think-tank who have illuminated people of the entire globe with their intellectual depth and valuable ideas.





In the same way when we talk about the social and ideological advancement of Bangladesh, names of several towering figures come up with emphatic distinctions. Syedur Rahman is one of those timeless philosophers and intellectual icons who have shaped up the mindscape of this nation with the precious notions of self-esteem, enlightenment and progressive concepts. People who know about Syedur Rahman’s illustrious image often call him “Socrates of Bangladesh”.





Syedur Rahman (1909—1987) was an educationist, an enlightened philosopher and a dedicated social reformer. He was born in Nabinagar under Brahmanbaria district on 1st May 1909. He had been a meritorious student throughout his academic career. He achieved first division in secondary school exams. He acquired first class securing first position both in Bachelor of Arts (Honors) and Master of Arts in Philosophy from Dhaka University respectively in 1931 and 1932. He started his professional career by joining Department of Philosophy in Rajshahi College after completing his academic studies. Philosophy was Syedur Rahman’s academic discipline and at the same time he had passionate attachment with philosophic studies throughout his life.





Syedur Rahman’s professional life is dotted with a broad spectrum of varieties. He worked as a professor in Calcutta Islamia College which is now known as Abul Kalam Azad University. He also held the post of Superintendent of Baker Hostel, Special Officer of Education Department and some more designations. Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was his student at Baker Hostel. Bangabandhu, in his “Unfinished Memoirs”, recalled Syedur Rahman and applauded Syedur Rahman’s constructive contributions for the academic and personal development of his students.





Syedur Rahman was involved as a teacher in Dhaka College and some more government colleges between the years 1947 to 1952. He left for London in 1957 with Commonwealth Scholarship. After coming back home he served different institutions such as Chittagong College and Eden College as professor and principal. Syedur Rahman was Bangabandhu’s beloved teacher.





A special incident from Syedur Rahman’s life described by former bureaucrat Siddiqur Rahman in the book “Shotabdir Sriti” on page 171 deserves to be narrated in this write-up. During Pakistan regime, once East Pakistan’s governor Monayem Khan held a meeting with principals of different colleges of Dhaka city. At one point during that meeting Monayem Khan said, “I don’t understand what you people are doing. You are even admitting students with third division.” Syedur Rahman, being a fearless and upright scholar replied, “Wherefrom will we get future governors if students with third division are not admitted?” This event is a strong instance of Syedur Rahman’s straightforward, morally uplifted nature.





Another striking thing happened in Syedur Rahman’s life. Once he went to meet Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while Bangabandhu was President of Bangladesh. Bangabandhu stood up from his chair as soon as he saw Syedur Rahman. Bangabandhu showed deep honor to Syedur Rahman and seated Syedur Rahman on the President’s chair. Bangabandhu’s amicable and respectful behavior impressed Syedur Rahman. Bangabandhu further said to Syedur Rahman, “Sir, please call me up over telephone whenever you need to meet me. I will go to meet you myself.” Following the independence of Bangladesh, Syedur Rahman taught in Dhaka University from 1972 till 1981. With the money he received from Dhaka University during those years, Syedur Rahman launched a welfare foundation.







This foundation aimed at training up students with oratory skills to deliver speeches on academic matters, scholarships, educational environment and some more similar issues. Particularly, Syedur Rahman’s roles for enhancement of women’s education are highly admirable. Tejgaon Women’s College was established through his endeavors and he held the post of this college’s honorary principal till 1978.





Syedur Rahman was a dynamic organizer of Bangladesh Philosophic Association and he led this platform as its president since 1973 up to 1983. He set up a small medical clinic at his village home during the Liberation War of 1971 for providing medical services to wounded freedom fighters. Moreover, he helped freedom fighters in many other ways putting his own life at risk. He made vital contributions in his village for establishment of banks, community seed stores, schools and colleges in his own area. These philanthropic activities bear evidences of Syedur Rahman’s leaning towards the expansion of enlightenment among his country’s people.





Syedur Rahman joined Department of Philosophy of Dhaka University on request from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Syedur Rahman disseminated ideas about progress, social justice and freedom of thought. Syedur Rahman was against religious bigotry and communalism. For this reason radical groups and fundamentalists do not like him. However, Syedur Rahman’s adversaries could not hold him down because of his intellectual depth and Bangabandhu’s magnificence. Syedur Rahman laid emphasis on welfare philosophy while teaching at Dhaka University.





Syedur Rahman was in Russia when Bangabandhu was killed. Syedur Rahman wrote in his autobiography that the death news of Bangabandhu shocked him so much that he felt as if he lost his own son.





Syedur Rahman was well-versed in Holy Quran. But he had a broad-hearted approach to people of all religions. He offered generous cooperation to everyone associated with him. Serving people was the highest form of piety for Syedur Rahman. He was a good tennis player too, as recalled by his contemporaries. He visited several countries including England, France, Russia etc. Syedur Rahman’s son Shafik Rehman is a veteran journalist of Bangladesh. Tomorrow is Syedur Rahman’s 33rd death anniversary. This month is a mourning month for the nation.







I pay rich tributes to Bangabandhu and his loving teacher. We hope the present government of Bangladesh under the dedicated leadership of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will recognize the worth and contributions of Syedur Rahman for the country’s progress by conferring a posthumous award to this scintillating educationist.





Syedur Rahman taught his students to become progressive and patriots. His teaching approach was very conducive for students to gather knowledge. In this connection a few words of Albert Einstein can be borrowed, “I never teach my pupils; I only attempt to provide the conditions in which they can learn.”





The writer is Editor-in-Chief, The Asian Age.



Leave Your Comments