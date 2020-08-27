Diner Sheshe





"I was 19 when I got engaged and wasn't sure if I'd be able to continue my studies. But after marriage, my husband said, 'Shaadi hui toh kya? College toh jaana hi padega.' Back then, women hardly completed high school, but my husband wouldn't have it any other way. Whenever I had exams or homework, my in-laws helped me out with chores. A year after graduation, I had a son and 5 years later, a daughter.







I was a simple homemaker, until one day, I had an idea to set up a jewelry shop. I loved window shopping for jewelry and thought it would be exciting to be on the other side of the shop- I'd be able to earn my own money! When I told my friends and relatives about it, they said- 'Who'll take care of your children?'; I was afraid of answering back. When people said harsh things like- 'Ladies shouldn't have so much freedom', I'd cry and tell my husband about it. He'd just say, 'Why do you care about others, I support you.'





Over the next 6 months, my husband helped me set up my store. I still remember, it was my birthday- we were waiting all day for a customer; I was really disappointed when nobody turned up. But just as we were about to close, a lady bought 2 sets worth Rs.1200- I received my first income at the age of 26! Also, the area where my shop was located was dominated by male shopkeepers. Whenever I attended the committee meetings, they never believed that I was the owner. They'd say- 'Where's your husband?' and I'd struggle to reply without sounding 'too bossy.'







Still I'd sit at the shop from 11am - 6pm. My mother-in-law helped my daughter study and sometimes my father-in-law would attend my son's PTA meetings. When my son had an accident and I couldn't work for 3 months, my 12-year old daughter, Shruti helped with the accounts. In 2010, I expanded my business and started selling sarees as well. Eventually we bought a bigger shop and I hired tailors and salesmen. Sometimes, customers would speak in English- I wouldn't understand a word of it. It was very awkward; I'd look around to find someone who could translate for me.







