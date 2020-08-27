Worldwide waffling





LeBron James scored 30 points on 10-of-12 shooting and also had 10 assists and six rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers steamroll the Portland Trail Blazers 135-115 in Game 4 of the National Basketball Association's Western Conference first-round series on Monday (Aug 24). Anthony Davis had 18 points, five rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes before exiting in the third quarter due to back spasms as Los Angeles took a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.











Businesses that have fallen off JobKeeper will retain the power to cut staff hours by as much as 40 per cent if they can show their turnover has fallen at least a tenth under a Morrison government plan to save jobs. Attorney-General Christian Porter unveiled the bill, which will be debated by Parliament this week, as part of the government's plan to extend JobKeeper payments at a lower rate until March next year after negotiations with the Australian Council of Trade Unions. The eligibility threshold smooths the way for the changes to pass Parliament and staves off some of the harshest critiques from Labor, which had complained even businesses recording profits could be handed the power to reduce workers' hours if there was no eligibility test. Normally businesses do not have the power to tell full-time and part-time workers to cut their hours.









The wife of former California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter was sentenced Monday in U.S. court to eight months of home confinement after pleading guilty to misusing more than $150,000 in campaign funds in a corruption case that ended her husband's career. Government attorneys noted Margaret Hunter's cooperation with the prosecution of her husband in arguing against putting her behind bars and for allowing her to serve the sentence at home.









Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) turned to Fox News star Sean Hannity last year for advice after his apparent threat to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Ahead of Cohen's House testimony in February 2019, the pro-Trump congressman threatened to release humiliating information about the former fixer's alleged infidelity, prompting probes into Gaetz's actions by both the U.S. House and The Florida Bar. The House Ethics Committee investigation into Gaetz found a text message exchange between Gaetz and Hannity-who was infamously a secret client of Cohen's. Gaetz, a frequent guest on Hannity's Fox show, asked the Trump confidant how long he should "lay low" after Hannity told him to "run this shit by me!!!" Telling the Florida lawmaker it was "smart" to delete the tweet, Hannity added that he should reach out to Cohen or Cohen's lawyer directly. "Just say you were upset at what was transpiring and meant it as a question, not a statement.



Leave Your Comments