BGB DG mourns death of Bir Uttam CR Dutta

Major General (Rtd) CR Dutta



Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General (DG) Major General Md Shafeenul Islam has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of first DG of the then Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) Major General (Rtd) CR Dutta, Bir Uttam, said a BGB release on Wednesday.





In a condolence message, the BGB chief said "Major General CR Dutta was a valiant fighter of the Great Liberation War. The Bangalee nation will remember with deep respect and gratitude his outstanding contribution to establishing independent Bangladesh and the liberation war history of 1971 forever."





The death of a great fighter like him is an irreparable loss to the nation as the loss would not be fulfilled easily, he said.





After the independence, he said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman felt the necessity of forming a border guard force and bestowed the great task of constituting the force on CR Dutta.





Later, CR Dutta formed Bangladesh Rifles (BDR) which is now called Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and became its first director general, the BGB chief said.





In the condolence message, he also prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.





Major General (Rtd) Chitta Ranjan Dutta, popularly known as CR Dutta, commander of Sector 4 during the country's War of Liberation in 1971, died in Florida, USA on Tuesday. He was 93.





